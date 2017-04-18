Kia Motors to build its 5th overseas plant in India

“For the most part, reports (of the fifth factory) released so far are true. We will soon sign an investment agreement with the Indian government,” said Hyundai Motor Group spokesperson.
Earlier in the day, India-based news outlet the Economic Times reported that the new plant will be located in India’s southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh.
|(Yonhap)
Depending on the market conditions, the automaker will later decide whether to invest an additional 40 billion rupee to expand the facility to produce a total of 600,000 units, the India-based news outlet reported.
There have been reports of the automaker seeking to secure a factory in India since 2014.
“We are in the process of selecting a site and we can begin construction anytime,” Kia Motors CEO Park Han-woo said in February.
Kia Motors has recently been hit by a series of unfortunate events, such as THAAD-related tensions slashing the firm’s March sales in China by 68 percent on-year alongside recalls ordered at home and in North America due to defective engine parts.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)