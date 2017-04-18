Entertainment program shipments rise as drama exports fall in 2015: data

|(Yonhap)
Exports of entertainment programs climbed to US$31.9 million in 2015 from $19.8 million in 2014 and $14.4 million in 2013, according to the data by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning.
Sports programs shipments skyrocketed to $5.2 million in 2015 from a mere $13,000 in 2014 and $28,000 in 2013.
Animation exports also soared to $1.89 million in 2015 from $80,000 in 2014 and $128,000 in 2013.
Education program exports reached $173,000 in 2015 from $26,000 in 2014 and $19,000 in 2013.
The total amount of television programs exports, however, fell in 2015 from the previous year due to the falling shipments to Japan over a historical row involving the sexual enslavement of Korean women for front-line Japanese soldiers during World War II.
Shipments of TV programs dropped 15.7 percent to $216 million in 2015 from $256 million in 2014. The comparable figures were $179 million in 2012 and $239 million in 2013.
Exports of dramas went down 9.1 percent to $172 million in 2015 from $189 million in 2014 and 211 million in 2013.
Researcher Lee Hyun-woo of the Korea Creative Content Agency called on the government to come up with a long-term strategy to foster the country's animation, sports and education programs, saying "They all have ample growth potential, although they are still small in content exported." (Yonhap)