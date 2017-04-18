Sting to perform in Korea in May

The poster for Sting’s upcoming Seoul concert (Hyundai Card)

World-renowned musician Sting will hold a concert in Seoul in May, the show’s promoters Hyundai Card said Tuesday.“Hyundai Card Curated Sting” will be held May 31 at the Hyundai Card Understage in Itaewon, central Seoul. The venue is a 400-seat hall, which officials said the company has reserved for handpicked artists.“Sting is a world-famous artist who seeks to convey his philosophy and change society through music. The concert will be a special chance (for the audience) to enjoy the essence of Sting’s music,” said a Hyundai Card official.The concert will be standing-room only, and the tickets cost 250,000 won ($202). Tickets will be made available from noon on April 25, and 20 percent discount is offered to those who purchase it with a Hyundai Card. One person can buy up to four tickets.The tour is part of Sting’s global tour to commemorate the November release of his new album “57th & 9th.”Sting, 65, started off his career in the 1970s as a lead singer and bassist for the band The Police. While his career with the band was vastly successful -- notching multiple Grammy Awards including “Song of the Year” with “Every Breath You Take” -- in 1985 he launched an even more successful solo career.He has won 16 Grammy awards to date, and is one of the most popular foreign artists in Korea with songs like “Shape of My Heart” still rocking local karaoke.In addition to his musical prowess, Sting is a human rights and environmental activist.He was one of the founders of the Rainforest Foundation Fund to help save the rainforests and protect indigenous peoples there. In 1988, he and fellow musicians including Bruce Springsteen participated in a six-week “Human Rights Now!” tour commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.More information on the event can be found at http://understage.hyundaicard.com.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)