Korea's auto exports rise for two straight months in March

South Korea's auto exports rose two months in a row in March on increased global demand for green cars, government data showed Tuesday.



The total value of autos shipped overseas reached $4.12 billion last month, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



(Yonhap)

But the number of exported vehicles dropped 5.1 percent on-year to 246,816 units last month.The trade ministry said exports of electric and hybrid cars led the uptick in the value of outbound car shipments, as 14,907 green cars were sold overseas, surging 419 percent from a year earlier.Total output by five local automobile companies, including industry leader Hyundai Motor Co., fell 2.7 percent on-year to 406,897 units last month.Also, domestic sales, including imported cars, backtracked 2.9 percent on-year to 168,990 units in the one-month period amid sluggish private consumption. (Yonhap)