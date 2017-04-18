K-Bank's customers exceed 200,000 in 2 weeks

Korea's auto exports rise for two straight months in March

Published : 2017-04-18 10:36
Updated : 2017-04-18 10:36

K-Bank, South Korea's first Internet-only bank, said Tuesday it has attracted more than 200,000 customers in two weeks after launching operations.

K-Bank has also attracted about 230 billion won ($203 million) worth of deposits and made loans worth some 130 billion won so far, bank officials said. 

(Yonhap)

The pace of growth in K-Bank's deposits and loans was faster than originally expected.

K-Bank, formed by a consortium of KT Corp., Woori Bank and 19 other companies, set a target of attracting 500 billion won worth of deposits and making loans worth 400 billion won this year.

Internet banks offer banking and other financial services without physical branch networks.

K-Bank, which is open around the clock, offers ordinary deposits, time deposits and card loans with more favorable interest rates than the ones offered by traditional banks. (Yonhap)

