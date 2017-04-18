More customized apps in store for G6 users

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it plans to expand the number of applications customized for the flagship G6 smartphone, allowing users to better utilize the 18:9 screen and other top-notch features.



The country's No. 2 tech giant said it plans to provide 300 applications optimized for the G6 smartphone through its own app store by next month. There are currently around 200 apps available in the market.



(Yonhap)

The company said the move aims to allow users to better enjoy digital content, such as games and movies through the 18:9 screen of the G6."Compared with conventional 16:9 aspect ratio displays, the 18:9 format offers more viewing space and a more immersive experience when streaming videos and playing games," LG said in a previous statement.LG said the G6 is the first smartphone that supports both Dolby Vision and HDR technologies, which offer "a wider range of color and luminosity, wherein both the darkest and the brightest areas are more vivid." (Yonhap)