Chamisul soju sales exceed W1tr mark for the first time in 2016

Sales of Hite Jinro's distilled liquor "soju" exceeded the 1 trillion won ($882 million) mark last year for the first time since its debut in 1998, the company said Tuesday.



Chamisul soju sales hit 1.009 trillion won last year with a total of 1.7 billion bottles sold.



The company attributes the rise to people consuming more soju amid the protracted economic slump and the alleged corruption scandal involving then-President Park Geun-hye, senior government officials and owners of big businesses.Chamisul controls about 50 percent of the country's traditional distilled liquor market, industry sources said.It is the first time any South Korean soju makers posted the 1 trillion won sales mark.Soju sale have also grown steadily abroad affected by the popularity of Korean pop culture as K-pop music videos, cinemas and dramas often show people consuming soju together with "samgyeopsal" or grilled pork belly.The combination of soju and samgyeopsal is one of the most popular foods in South Korea together with fried chicken and beer called "chimaek." (Yonhap)