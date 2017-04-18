Hundreds of N. Korean propaganda leaflets found west of Seoul

INCHEON -- Hundreds of North Korea's propaganda leaflets have been found in this western port city, police said Tuesday, in the latest propaganda campaign carried out by the reclusive country amid escalating tensions in the Korean Peninsula.



Police said about 800 leaflets were found near an apartment complex in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Monday at around 11:10 p.m.





This provided photo shows North Korea's propaganda leaflets found in Samcheok, 290 kilometers east of Seoul, on April 15, 2017, glorifying the reclusive regime's late founder Kim Il-sung. The day marked the 105th birthday of Kim, the grandfather of the North's leader Kim Jong-un. (Yonhap)

They carried messages celebrating the 105th birthday of Kim Il-sung, the late founder of the country and the grandfather of leader Kim Jong-un.A resident from the apartment reported to police, saying a number of leaflets are falling from the sky, they said.On Saturday, the North celebrated the birthday by holding a military parade, showing off what appears to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile.Police said they have handed over the leaflets to the military for a more detailed examination.Some thousands of similar leaflets, glorifying the North Korean leader Kim, were also found late last month. (Yonhap)