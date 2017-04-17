Iran agrees to quickly ratify extradition treaty with S. Korea

Iran agreed Monday to accelerate its domestic procedures for the ratification of an extradition deal with South Korea by the end of this year, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said.



The agreement was reached between Kim Wan-joong, director-general at the ministry's overseas Koreans and consular affairs bureau, and his Iranian counterpart in Seoul.



South Korea's parliament ratified the deal last year and informed Iran of the ratification. Iran said it is pushing to quickly ratify the deal, said Kim.



The deal will take effect after ratification in both capitals.



The two sides also agreed to push for a separate deal calling for increased police cooperation between the two countries on terrorism, drug trafficking and transnational crimes, the foreign ministry said.



South Korea and Iran agreed to hold the next round of talks in Tehran next year, though they did not provide any specific time frame. (Yonhap)