Twitter users react to Ahn’s presidential campaign poster

(Ahn Cheol-soo camp)

The unusual presidential campaign poster of Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party is getting mixed responses among Twitter users.Campaigning for the presidential election officially began Monday with the release of candidate campaign posters.Ahn’s poster, which was reportedly counselled by an awards-winning advertisement designer Lee Je-suk, soon caught the public’s attention as it had a rather groundbreaking design for a presidential campaign poster.Unlike other candidates’ posters where the candidate’s face fills most of the space, Ahn’s poster featured the upper half of his body with his arms stretched out.Twitter user @Raoulian suggested that if put together with other posters, Ahn’s poster stands out and “it looks as if Ahn’s opening up the sliding door.”



(Official blog of Ahn Cheol-soo)

However, Twitter user @fakemommy suggested that campaign posters should focus on serving its purpose.“If visual differentiation influences the result of the election, the posters should be top-notch avant-garde. Why would they only pursue visual stability? Because what people expect from election posters are factors like trust and stability.”The design also ignited controversy since it did not mention the People’s Party. Some people said that his intention behind the action is devious and it seems he was trying to get more votes from the right by not mentioning his political party.However, some set forth a counterargument with @classperfect offering “If you become a president, it is natural to leave the party and serve for the people. Then what does it matter whether it has the name of the party or not?”Twitter user @A_vilal took a contemplative view on the situation saying “Which candidate will be on the news for his or her poster design anyway?”By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)