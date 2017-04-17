[Herald Interview] ‘Malaysia, Korea partners in innovation’

Dato Sri Mustapa bin Mohamed, Malaysian minister of international trade and industry, believes Malaysia and Korea can skillfully navigate the volatile world economy by enhancing partnerships tailored to 21st-century commerce.



Since assuming his post in 2009, the economics-trained politician has striven to raise the competitiveness of Malaysian enterprises and bureaucracies, with an emphasis on attracting quality foreign direct investments.



The key objective of the Malaysian government is to uplift the productivity of the nation’s small and medium-sized firms, so that they can liberally export their products and invest in overseas markets, ultimately helping the country avoid the “middle income trap” and move toward a high-income economy.





(From left) MIDA Executive Director Zabidi Mahbar; Malaysian Ambassador to Korea Dato Rohana Ramli; Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Yu Hyun-seok; Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Dato Sri Mustapa bin Mohamed; Dong-A University professor Kim Boo-jong; and Lotte Chemical CEO Kim Gyo-hyun (Malaysian Embassy)