China's foreign ministry warns against worsening tension after N. Korea's failed missile launch

BEIJING -- China's foreign ministry on Monday called on North Korea and other neighbors to refrain from inflammatory behaviors following Pyongyang's failed missile test-launch over the weekend.



"As declared repeatedly, the current state of the Korean Peninsula is highly complicated and highly dangerous," Lu Kang, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said in a briefing, responding to a query on North Korea's missile firing on Sunday.



"The point we have consistently made is that each country involved should refrain from behaviors that provoke one another and fuel their tension further and that they should make efforts to ease the tense situation on the Korean Peninsula," the spokesman said.





(Yonhap)

He also stressed that each party should facilitate a condition which is advantageous to solving the tensions peacefully.The spokesman's remarks followed North Korea's latest missile launch provocation.From a launch facility in Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile in the early morning but it exploded right after lift-off.It preceded US Vice President Mike Pence's visit to South Korea on the day.After holding talks with South Korean Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn on Monday, Pence said any North Korean provocations will be met with "overwhelming and effective" response. He also stressed that all options will be on the table in dealing with North Korea. (Yonhap)