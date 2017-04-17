[Graphic News] US tops global wine consumption

Seoul City considers gondola crossing the Han River

Published : 2017-04-17 16:11
Updated : 2017-04-17 16:11

Seoul city is considering a gondola as a new means of transportation.

Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled a new transportation plan to improve traffic and promote tourism on Sunday. The plan includes a proposal to install a gondola to solve the traffic jam and to nurture it as a new sightseeing item.

A gondola is a small cable car usually used at a ski resort. The city plans to start hiring a contractor in April. Possible venues are Yeouido, Jamsil and Ttukseom.

Seoul City cited foreign cities using the gondola as a means of transportation and sightseeing. Ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games, Britain installed a cable car named “Emirates Air Line” that crosses the Thames River. More than 1.2 million Londoners and travelers use the cable car on a yearly bases.

Another tourist attraction is a gondola named “Roosevelt Island Tramway” in the US, which connects Manhattan, New York and Roosevelt Island.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

