Seoul City considers gondola crossing the Han River

Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled a new transportation plan to improve traffic and promote tourism on Sunday. The plan includes a proposal to install a gondola to solve the traffic jam and to nurture it as a new sightseeing item.
|(Herald DB)
A gondola is a small cable car usually used at a ski resort. The city plans to start hiring a contractor in April. Possible venues are Yeouido, Jamsil and Ttukseom.
Seoul City cited foreign cities using the gondola as a means of transportation and sightseeing. Ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games, Britain installed a cable car named “Emirates Air Line” that crosses the Thames River. More than 1.2 million Londoners and travelers use the cable car on a yearly bases.
Another tourist attraction is a gondola named “Roosevelt Island Tramway” in the US, which connects Manhattan, New York and Roosevelt Island.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)