Defense ministry to create cybersecurity tech team

South Korea's defense ministry said Monday it plans to create a cybersecurity technology team and a multilateral security department in an organizational change.



It would instead abolish a culture policy department tasked with improving life in the barracks amid continued reports of bullying cases in the nation's 625,000-strong military.



In an advance notice of a related bill on the scheme, the first in a decade to redraw the organizational chart of its headquarters, the ministry said its existing morale-boosting policy department will take over the duty, with the size of its entire workforce unchanged.



The decision to launch an independent team to specialize in cybersecurity-related technology on top of the cyberpolicy department came as concern has grown about North Korea's cyberwarfare capability.





The flag of South Korea's Ministry of National Defense in a file photo. (Yonhap)

Last year, the South Korean military's intranet suffered hacking attacks.Some military data, reportedly including some confidential information on the South Korea-US joint operational plans, were leaked. The South's authorities blamed the North for the incident.The ministry will also establish a department on multilateral security cooperation to deal more effectively with defense partnerships with other countries.South Korea has hosted the annual Seoul Defense Dialogue, a regional security forum involving senior military officials, since 2012. (Yonhap)