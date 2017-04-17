Exports by 'new growth' biz rise 5% annually since 2012: report

South Korean exports by "new growth" businesses rose an average of 5 percent annually in the past four years, a local trade report said Monday.



Exports by companies whose businesses range from robotics, semiconductors, next-generation displays and bio health to aerospace jumped to $76.7 billion in 2016 from $63.2 billion in 2012, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said in a recent report.



(Yonhap)

This is in contrast to the average 2.5 percent decline in the country's overall exports during the same period, the report said.By country, China accounted for $21.1 billion, or 28 percent, of the country's total exports of new growth products last year, followed by Vietnam with 22.1 percent and India with 13 percent, KITA said."As nearly half of new-growth businesses are small and medium-sized companies, the government needs to provide tax benefits and other incentives to boost the good growth potential of new-growth industries," the report said.Many of the new-growth companies are engaged in the fourth industrial revolution. The latest industrial revolution represents the combination of the physical, digital and biological worlds through a range of new technologies. Such a development is expected the change most jobs down the line. (Yonhap)