Samsung Electronics still a dream company for Koreans

Samsung Electronics clinched the No. 1 position this year as the company that college students and graduates here most want to work for, a survey showed Monday.According to online job site Saramin, around 14 percent of local job seekers said they wanted to land a job at Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest producer of smartphones and semiconductor chips by shipments.The tech giant beat Hyundai Motor, which topped the list last year, it said. The nation’s top carmaker ranked second with 10.2 percent, followed by Korea Electric Power Corp., a state-run electricity operator, and LG Electronics, with 6.6 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.The list also included steel giant Posco, LG Household and Health Care -- the cosmetic arm of LG Group -- Kia Motors, CJ Cheiljedang and Asiana Airlines, the nation’s second-largest air carrier.Money was the driving factor, as 33 percent of the respondents said they picked the top 10 companies because of the high salaries. Company benefits and welfare were other major reasons, followed by job stability and the corporate image of the company.The academic background of South Korean job seekers was highly important for a job at the top 10 companies, as well as internships and the universities they had graduated from or were going to graduate from. Their competence in a foreign language, college major as well as personal connections were also considered as requirements for jobs at big corporations.A total of 1,693 job applicants participated in the survey.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)