Naver jumps into cloud platform service business

NBP CEO Park Won-ki

South Korean internet giant Naver officially jumped into the fast-growing cloud platform service business Monday with the opening of a new cloud platform website.Naver Business Platform, the IT infrastructure technology arm of Naver, opened www.ncloud.com, offering cloud computing infrastructure for some 30 service categories including data computing, security management and network technologies.The firm said it plans to add four or five new service categories each month, based on its in-house technologies and service execution expertise.NBP’s goal is to add more global service offerings every month and eventually rise up as one of the world’s top five cloud service providers in the next two years.Naver views cloud computing as a fundamental component of future technologies including artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles as well as the Internet of Things.“All of the world’s future technologies are set to be dependent on the continual production of data and the creation of new value based on this data,” said NBP CEO Park Won-ki.“Given this, the main technology at hand is being able to store and process an enormous amount of data with speed and accuracy. And this can only be made possible with cloud computing.”According to Park, NBP’s biggest competitive edge is its direct experience in using a cloud server to operate Naver’s flagship web-based services including the Naver portal website, mobile messenger Line, video messenger snow and live streaming app V.Looking ahead, NBP will work to adopt its latest artificial intelligence technologies into its cloud computing system to further upgrade its services to suit clients, Park said.This year, the firm plans to open a cloud marketplace that will invite smaller-sized solution tech providers to work with Naver as partners so they can grow together in the emerging cloud platform business, it said.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)