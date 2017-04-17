British tour company keeps N. Korea tour package

(Yonhap)

While China has reportedly suspended package tours to North Korea, British travel company Koryo Tours said it would keep sending tourists to the North.“None of our tours are being canceled, nor is there a need to cut any of our current tours short, and we will continue to visit the North as we have always done since 1993,” the travel agency said Sunday through a statement on its blog.The company said that it is in regular contact with the British Embassy in Pyongyang. The embassy has not changed its advice regarding travel to the North, according to the firm.Local media reports said Sunday that China had halted group tours to North Korea as military tension on the Korean Peninsula continues to rise. Pyongyang attempted to fire a ballistic missile Sunday, provoking the international community again.Koryo Tours reassured potential travelers by saying that it has over 70 tourists visiting the country and several staff in the North looking after the visits.“There have been no issues with our scheduled Air Koryo flights, or the train back into China,” the company said.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)