British tour company keeps N. Korea tour package

“None of our tours are being canceled, nor is there a need to cut any of our current tours short, and we will continue to visit the North as we have always done since 1993,” the travel agency said Sunday through a statement on its blog.
The company said that it is in regular contact with the British Embassy in Pyongyang. The embassy has not changed its advice regarding travel to the North, according to the firm.
|(Yonhap)
Koryo Tours reassured potential travelers by saying that it has over 70 tourists visiting the country and several staff in the North looking after the visits.
“There have been no issues with our scheduled Air Koryo flights, or the train back into China,” the company said.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)