Big Bang’s Daesung launches Japan tour

Daesung performs at his solo concert held at the Metlife Dome in Saitama, Japan. (YG Entertainment)

Daesung of Big Bang on has successfully launched his first dome concert tour in Japan, YG Entertainment said Monday.According to the agency, the singer held concerts in Metlife Dome -- formerly known as Seibu Prince Dome -- in Saitama, Japan on Saturday and Sunday. It marked the first of his “D-lite Japan Dome Tour 2017,” after his Japanese stage name “D-lite.”Daesung showed off his hit solo singles including “Wings” and trot song “Look at Me, Gwisoon,” along with songs from his recently released EP “D-Day.” The record topped the daily CD section of Japan’s Oricon Charts upon its release.Daesung‘s Big Bang bandmate Taeyang joined the 27-year-old singer backstage to cheer him on, although he did not perform at the concert.Daesung will move on to perform at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on April 22 and 23, for the second and final segment of the tour.The singer is best known as a member of the iconic K-pop group Big Bang, although he also boasts a successful solo career with hit singles like “Cotton Candy” and “Baby Don’t Cry.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)