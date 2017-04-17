Candidates kick-start electioneering war

(Yonhap)

Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party (Yonhap)

Candidates bidding in the May 9 presidential election all kicked off their official campaign just after the stroke of midnight Sunday, gearing up for an intense 22 days to promote their respective visions and appeal to voters.While some chose to hold public ceremonies at midnight to mark the start of their campaign, others chose to focus more on their daytime tours in strategic constituencies.Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea opened his campaign by releasing a video through his official social media accounts and party webpage.“I hereby set off on a big run of 22 days, at the end of which the fate of the Republic of Korea is to be decided,” said the liberal front-runner.“I shall give all that I have so that my beloved country and its people no longer suffer.”Moon, who fell short in the 2012 election against eventual President Park Geun-hye, also confirmed this year’s race is to be his last bid for presidency.His first public electioneering action took place hours later in Daegu, the central city of the nation’s southeastern conservative-leading region -- referred to as Yeongnam.“(The decision to visit Daegu first) reflects Moon’s determination to become the first-ever liberal president to receive cheers in the Daegu-North Gyeongsang Province belt,” said his chief spokesperson Rep. Yoo Eun-hye.After visiting historic and industrial places in Daegu from 9 a.m., Moon was to return to Seoul to meet with citizens in downtown Gwanghwamun Square.Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party, who closely trails Moon in polls, chose to make a more dramatic start by visiting the Vessel Traffic Services Center at the Incheon Port at midnight, relating his slogans for public safety to the sinking of the Sewol ferry.“I shall build a nation which places the people’s lives and safety at top priority,” he said, vowing to expand investment in advanced equipment and reinforce the disaster countermeasure system.He also pledged to make real-time responses to disasters and accidents so as not to miss the “golden time,” alluding to the former Park administration’s failure to handle the deadly maritime accident, which marked its third anniversary Sunday.In his early morning street campaign, held at Gwanghwamun Square, Ahn underlined the term “people” in the name of his party.“This year‘s election is one of the people, by the people, for the people,” he said.“Our greatest lesson learned from the peaceful citizen revolution was that the people eventually end victorious.”Minority candidates other than Moon and Ahn chose to highlight their strengths at the start of their campaigns.Yoo Seong-min of the conservative Bareun Party visited the Seoul Emergency Operations Center at midnight and Memorial Hall for Incheon Landing Operation in the morning, in an apparent action to underline both public safety and national security.Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party, on the other hand, chose to meet with janitors working at Seoul Metro’s garage in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, doling out her signature labor slogans.“I shall build a country in which workers are treated fairly and take pride in their labor,” she said.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)