[Graphic News] US tops global wine consumption

The world’s thirst for wine continues to grow, despite weather affecting production.The United States, France and Italy were the three largest consumers of wine in 2016, with consumption of 31.8 million, 27 million and 22.5 million hectoliters, respectively, last year, according to the International Organization of Vine and Wine.On the other hand, the volume consumed in France and Argentina saw the largest declinesMeanwhile, bad weather in many regions was behind the 3.2 percent fall in global production from 276 million in 2015 to 267 million hectoliters last year, an international wine body said.The world’s wine drinkers guzzled a total of 242 million hectoliters last year, a slight increase from 2015 but still well below levels seen before the financial crisis cut consumption.