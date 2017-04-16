Chinese tour operators halt travel to North Korea

(Yonhap)

Amid escalating military tension on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese tour operators have canceled travel packages to North Korea, according to Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post.The report said Sunday that state-owned China International Travel Services and Ctrip.com International -- the biggest tour operators in the country -- had halted travel to North Korea.Air China has also decided to cancel its flight schedules between Beijing and Pyongyang. The airline has carried passengers to North Korea since 2008.China has opposed the North’s nuclear tests and missile launches as such attempts could provoke military clashes. No Chinese senior officials attended the military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday, according to local media reports.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)