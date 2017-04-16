Presidential front-runners condemn N. Korea provocation

(Yonhap)

Presidential candidates Moon Jae-in and Ahn Cheol-soo strongly condemned North Korea’s failed missile test Sunday.North Korea attempted to launch an unidentified ballistic missile from its east coast Sunday at around 6:20 a.m., amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula. South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff said the attempt was met with failure.“It’s hard to understand that the North makes imprudent provocations right as the US streams toward the Korean Peninsula with its aircraft carrier Carl Vinson,” Moon’s spokesman Rep. Park Kwang-on said in a released statement. Moon is the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party of Korea.Ahn’s spokesman Kim Geun-sik also released a statement, urging political parties to attend the National Assembly’s defense- and unification-related committee meetings to discuss the risk of a military collision. Ahn is contending for the presidency on behalf of the People’s Party.“Armed provocations cannot be justified under any circumstances. North Korea is provoking the international community and deepening the country’s isolation,” Kim said in the statement.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)