LG OLED TV gets record high marks by Consumer Reports

LG Electronics’ 65- and 55-inch ultra-organic light-emitting diode television sets got the best marks ever for excellence by a US consumer agency, industry watchers said Sunday.



Consumer Reports gave the two sets 88 points each, the highest score it has given in the TV evaluation category so far, the sources said.



This exceeds the 86 points the monthly publication gave LG’s Signature series OLED TVs in November. TVs made by the consumer electronics giant were rated as the top products three times in 2016.



The two latest LG sets got very high marks for their exceptional resolution and contrast, ultrahigh definition and surround sound audio that enhances the viewing experience. In particular, the TVs were praised for their high dynamic range technology.



Among the top 10 rated TVs that received 80 points or above, those in the top seven were all made by LG, with sets by Sony Corporation and Samsung Electronics also making the cut. (Yonhap)