SHINee’s Taemin to hold solo concert in Japan

“Tae-min will hold his very first concert titled, ‘Taemin the 1st stage Nippon Budokan’ from July 1-2,” S.M. Entertainment said.
|SHINee's Taemin (S.M. Entertainment)
The concerts will take place at the Nippon Budokan arena, which can accommodate more than 8,000.
The venue has hosted not only famous Japanese artists but also other big-name foreign celebrities including the Beatles, Celine Dion, Deep Purple and Oasis.
Since his debut in May 2008 as a member of SHINee, Taemin has been popular both in Korea and abroad.
SHINee fan club members can apply for an early ticket lottery through April 24 at shineeworld-j.smtown-fc.jp. The date for regular ticket sales has yet to be confirmed.
Taemin plans to release a new Japanese album in June, ahead of his solo concert.
Since Jan. 28, SHINee has been performing in cities in Japan, including Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, under its “SHINee World 2017 Five” tour. The band is slated to wrap up its fifth Japanese tour on April 30.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)