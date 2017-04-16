[Behind the Wheel] Bigger, tougher New Mini Countryman

BMW Group Korea has set its sales target for the iconic British marque at 10,000 units this year, with an aim to achieve double-digit growth from the 8,632 units sold last year.
|The second-generation all-new Mini Countryman. (BMW Group Korea)
During an introduction session, BMW Korea described the model as “the adventurer” with a longer car body and an upgraded all-wheel system.
The bigger and tougher exterior of the new Mini stood out at first glance, breaking away from the conventional itty-bitty and cute image of Mini vehicles.
The new Mini Countryman is 19.9 centimeters longer and 3.3 cm wider than the previous model. It also shares the same platform with the BMW X1 SUV, the company said.
The rear seat is 10 cm longer than the previous model and it had sufficient leg room for a 172-cm passenger to have a comfortable ride.
The back door was also equipped with storage for passengers to place their water bottles and other items.
Mini’s trademark quick-reacting four-wheel drive system has been installed in the new model to offer an easy and safe driving experience.
The enhanced system stood out at traffic lights when the vehicle instantly stopped and moved forward.
On the highway, however, the new Mini Countryman produced a loud noise at high speeds, indicating the model does not have desirable fuel efficiency.
The model displayed an 11.9 kilometer per liter fuel efficiency after 1 1/2 hours of driving, lower than its official efficiency of 13.1 kilometers per liter.
The model is offered in four trims: Cooper D Countryman, Cooper D Countryman All4, Cooper Countryman All4 High trim, Cooper SD Countryman All4.
The four trims are priced between 43.4 million won ($38,239) and 55.4 million won.
The Korea Herald rating (out of 5 stars):
Design: 4 stars
Safety: 4 stars
Gas Mileage: 4 stars
Price: 4 stars
Overall: 16/20
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)