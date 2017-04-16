Son Heung-min ties single-season scoring record for Korean in European football

Son scored a goal in Tottenham's 4-0 win over Bournemouth in their English Premier League (EPL) match at White Hart Lane in London. The 24-year-old scored his team's second goal in the 19th minute. Following Harry Kane's slick back heel, he dribbled past Bournemouth defenders and fired a shot low between Artur Boruc's legs to pick up his 12th EPL goal.
For the season, Son has 19 goals in 40 matches, which equals the single-season goal record for a South Korean in Europe set by Cha in all competitions during the 1985-86 season for the German side Bayer Leverkusen. Outside the EPL, he bagged six goals in the English Football Association (FA) Cup and one in the UEFA Europa League.
|(Yonhap)
Cha, who scored 98 goals in 308 German Bundesliga matches before retiring in 1989, is currently a vice president of the local organizing committee for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup. South Korea will host the FIFA competition from May 20 to June 11 in six cities. (Yonhap)