Coldplay comes to Korea

|(Coldplay Facebook)
The band will host concerts in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday at Jamsil Olympic main stadium. It is the group’s first visit to Korea since its debut in 1998.
Coldplay added an extra performance due to the enthusiastic response from fans. Tickets sold out in minutes.
Coldplay is a four-piece rock band consisting of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion. They have put out several hit songs, such as “In My Place,” “Yellow,” “Viva la Vida” and “Paradise.”
Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)