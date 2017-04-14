N. Korea's army warns of 'toughest counteraction' against U.S.

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Music

Coldplay comes to Korea

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-14 18:08
Updated : 2017-04-14 18:08

Coldplay entered Korea through Incheon Airport on Thursday. The group posted a photo of fans waiting at the airport via its official social media channels.
 
(Coldplay Facebook)

The band will host concerts in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday at Jamsil Olympic main stadium. It is the group’s first visit to Korea since its debut in 1998.

Coldplay added an extra performance due to the enthusiastic response from fans. Tickets sold out in minutes.

Coldplay is a four-piece rock band consisting of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion. They have put out several hit songs, such as “In My Place,” “Yellow,” “Viva la Vida” and “Paradise.”

Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]