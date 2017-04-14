Upcoming JIFF enjoys surging ticket sales

Still from the opening film “On the Body and Soul” by Hungarian director Ildiko Enyedi (JIFF)

Tickets for 80 of the 229 films screening at the Jeonju International Film Festival have sold out in advance, according to JIFF organizers.Tickets for “On the Body and Soul” and “Survival Family,” the festival’s opening and closing films, respectively, sold out Tuesday, while tickets for 80 films sold out Wednesday, a representative from JIFF said. Last year saw tickets for 41 films sell out.“We believe the (boost) is due to larger numbers of films being screened and the fact there are public holidays during the period of the event,” JIFF said.The film fest is set to take place from April 27-May 6. Buddha’s birthday is on May 3, while Children’s Day falls on May 5.The most in-demand film is “The Table” by Kim Jong-kwan, which sold out just five seconds after ticket sales opened. Other popular works include “The Unknown Girl,” which won the Palme d’Or at the 69th Cannes Film Festival, and Ritesh Batra’s “The Sense of an Ending.”“T2: Trainspotting,” the sequel to the 1997 film about four troubled drug addicts, has also been garnering much attention.Tickets are available at jiff.or.kr.(doo@heraldcorp.com)