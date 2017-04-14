[Weekender] Unmanned services: pros and cons

Seoul National University has been operating unmanned security systems by reducing the number of security guards.
The college has installed surveillance cameras and sensors at 25 buildings designed to raise alarm only in case of an emergency. Currently it has 180 guards, but they are expected to lose their jobs as the university plans to expand its security system and to stop hiring new security personnel.
SNU is not the only institution in South Korea expanding the use of technology to save the cost spent on human labor.
An apartment complex in southwestern Seoul also fired 44 security guards and replaced their jobs by installing surveillance cameras.
Some residents filed suit over the decision, claiming there are some jobs that cannot be replaced by systems.
They argued security guards do some chores including separating garbage collection, managing parcel delivery and tending to flower gardens, which only human can do. Also, the unmanned system cannot be responsive immediately when a security problem occurs, they said.
Last month, a security guard working for an apartment complex in Southern Seoul died after repeatedly walking up and down notifying residents of fire. He died of difficulty in breathing but all residents escaped.
“In order to adopt unmanned services, the needs for both demand and supply should be satisfied. Even if a company can save cost by adopting unmanned security system, residents may still think they need human guards,” said Kim Yong-geun, a researcher at Institute for Information & Communications Technology and Promotion.
Despite some challenges to be addressed, the unmanned services are expected to grow further and more advanced as it makes life more convenient and saves time.
Kim Min-jeong, 31, a web designer who lives in Yongin city, often uses an unmanned parcel storage box located in a regional community center. A delivery person leaves her parcel at the unmanned box while she is in the office. Even if she is at home, she is afraid of opening her door for fear of the criminals impersonating delivery employees.
“Although it is inconvenient that I have to walk 10 minutes to the local community center, I can ease my concerns of losing my delivery or facing a thief at home,” she said.
Kim is one of many people using unmanned services for various reasons such as ensuring safety, saving time or simply wanting to avoid face-to-face services.
In some large marts, customers can scan a barcode to pay without dealing with cashiers. People can leave and pick up their laundries via an unmanned laundry system around the clock. People can enjoy Karaoke anytime without a companion. An office worker can use banking services even after work at unmanned, automated banks by identifying their biometric information.
Koo Jin-kyung, an analyst at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade said, “The technology development such as artificial intelligence will make individual lives more convenient and companies can save costs.”
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)