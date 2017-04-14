Eric Nam features in Forbes ’30 Under 30 Asia’ list

Singer Eric Nam was named one of the world’s most influential Asian celebrities by Forbes.
|Singer Eric Nam is featured in Forbes‘ ’30 Under 30 Asia‘ list Wednesday. (Herald DB)
Nam was featured as one of the most recognized names and faces in Korea‘s entertainment industry today under the “Entertainment & Sports” category.
“Nam not only sings but hosts multiple TV shows and is the go-to for International collaborations and interviews,” said Forbes.
“He also worked with Timbaland and most recently interviewed Emma Watson, Chris Pratt and Benedict Cumberbatch, to name a few.”
Other Koreans who made it to the list include Jessica of Girls’ Generation, rapper Jay Park, Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min and top-ranking archer Choi Mi-sun.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)