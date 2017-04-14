Samsung building bomb scare

Eric Nam features in Forbes ’30 Under 30 Asia’ list

Published : 2017-04-14 15:35
Singer Eric Nam was named one of the world’s most influential Asian celebrities by Forbes.

Singer Eric Nam is featured in Forbes‘ ’30 Under 30 Asia‘ list Wednesday. (Herald DB)
Forbes unveiled its 2017 “30 Under 30 Asia” list Wednesday, which features 300 young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders who are making an impact in the world. The second annual list includes 30 honorees, all under age 30, for each of the 10 industries that make up the list.

Nam was featured as one of the most recognized names and faces in Korea‘s entertainment industry today under the “Entertainment & Sports” category.

“Nam not only sings but hosts multiple TV shows and is the go-to for International collaborations and interviews,” said Forbes.

“He also worked with Timbaland and most recently interviewed Emma Watson, Chris Pratt and Benedict Cumberbatch, to name a few.”

Other Koreans who made it to the list include Jessica of Girls’ Generation, rapper Jay Park, Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min and top-ranking archer Choi Mi-sun.

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

