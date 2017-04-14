[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul, a newly renovated Korean tea house, is offering a green tea promotion until April 23. The promotion includes a selection of premium green tea for two -- Woojeon, Gokwoo, Sejak and Jukro varieties -- and hwajeon, flat sticky rice cake decorated with flower petals. The promotion is available every day from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with prices starting from 42,000 won. The tea is served in a traditional Korean tea ceremony. Alongside the tea, modern Korean cuisine and dessert menus are prepared by executive chef Federico Heinzmann and his team. The Lounge, located on the 24th and top floor of Park Hyatt Seoul, has been recently renovated. It offers a bird’s eye view of Seoul with top-quality service and food. Call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205/1206 or Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1234.The Sheraton Grand Incheon is offering a lunch box for hotel members and company workers in Songdo for 10,000 won from April 17. The lunch box -- a choice of either a salmon bagel sandwich or chicken mozzarella burrito with an Americano, juice or water -- is available at ConneXions, the lobby lounge of the hotel, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. For office workers in Songdo, SP and SPG members, each set is offered at 10,000 won, while for those outside and nonmembers it is priced at 12,000. Reservation is required. For information and reservation, call (032) 835 - 1712/3.The Grand Hyatt Incheon is offering a promotion of Italian foods and beverages until June 30. Dubbed the Italian Aperitivo promotion, the package comprises a predinner drink accompanied by appetizers, ideal for friends, colleagues and families to enjoy time together before dinner. It features Italian morsels including poached egg with bottarga and asparagus, abalone fregolavongole, Spinach ricotta cheese gnudi, stuffed bell pepper chicken and popular fritto misto. Wines -- including Beso Caba Reserva NV and CorteGiara Soave -- are matched with antipasto by the hotel’s executive sommelier. Call the hotel at (032) 745-1234.The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel will organize a wedding fair on April 28 from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event will feature small and intimate wedding settings by drawing on Danish “hygge” themes: mimicking a warm and elegant environment inspired by nature, with ivory, green, lavender and yellow color, at the hotel’s outdoor garden terrace and wedding ballrooms. Famous home appliances, beauty brands, colorful flower decorations, interior furnishing and wedding dishes will be displayed. The fair is open to all guests without reservation, but those taking classes and participating in tasting sessions need to make a reservation. Call (02) 2211 - 1900/1901Millennium Seoul Hilton’s flagship restaurant Cafe 395 is offering an Easter Bunny lunch buffet on April 16. The buffet features Alaskan crab, truffles chicken galantine, roasted prime ribs and suckling pork. Grilled chicken, beef, seafood, skewered fish, grilled lobster, galbi, shrimp and beef medallions are also offered. There will be a section for children to paint and decorate their own Easter eggs. The lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 94,000 won for adults and 56,000 won for children under 12. For information and reservation, call the restaurant at (02) 317-3062.