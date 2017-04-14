Ford, Mitsubishi ordered to recall faulty parts

Ford Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have been ordered to recall faulty parts in more than 1,000 models in South Korea, the country's transport ministry said Friday.



This is part of a broader recall order recently delivered by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in the South Korean automobile market.





(Yonhap)

Ford Motor and Mitsubishi Motors plan to recall a combined 1,016 units of two vehicles -- the Ford Mondeo sedan and Mitsubishi Pajero sport utility vehicle -- for valve and air bag problems, respectively, the ministry said in a statement.Starting Saturday, the owners of the two subjected cars are required to visit designated repair and service centers to replace the faulty parts free of charge. (Yonhap)