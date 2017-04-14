S. Korea seeks to set up museum on NK human rights by 2019

South Korea plans to set up a museum on North Korea's human rights by 2019 to raise public awareness about Pyongyang's serious human rights violations, government officials said Friday.



The envisioned museum is expected to display documents and photos of North Korea's human rights records and introduce testimonies of North Korean defectors on rights abuses, according to the Ministry of Unification.





"As a new law on the North's human rights went into effect, there is the need to call attention at home and abroad to North Korea's abject situation," a ministry official said.In line with the law, which took effect in September last year, the government launched an agency to investigate and collect data on Pyongyang's rights situation.North Korea has long been labeled one of the worst human rights violators in the world. Pyongyang has bristled at such criticism, calling it a US-led attempt to topple its regime.The ministry said that it is considering renovating an existing building in Seoul into the museum by taking into account accessibility and costs.It has not been decided whether the ministry will run it or entrust its operation to an envisioned foundation on North Korea's human rights.Seoul has yet to kick-start the foundation as the biggest liberal Democratic Party has delayed recommending candidates for board members.The foundation to be placed under Seoul's unification ministry will do research on Pyongyang's human rights record, provide humanitarian assistance and support activities by nongovernmental human rights organizations. (Yonhap)