5 Korean films make Cannes’ official selection this year

The 70th Cannes Film Festival this year will offer up a feast of Korean cinema, with five films invited to the official selection.



Two of Hong Sang-soo’s films have been selected -- “The Day After (Geu Hu)” for the competition category, and “Clair’s Camera” will get a special screening. Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja” will also be competing in competition for the prestigious Palme d’Or award.



The selection was announced at a press conference attended by Pierre Lescure, president of the festival and general delegate Thierry Fremaux, held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the French city.



The midnight screenings section will see two Korean films -- “The Villainess (Ak Nyeo)” by Jung Byung-gil and “The Merciless (Bul Han Dang)” by Byun Sung-hyun.



Fremaux praised the continued presence of Korean cinema at the festival while making the midnight screenings announcement, calling the two invited works “fantastic movies” that show the “diversity and strength” of Korean films.



Fremaux also gave a nod to Yeon Sang-ho’s “Train to Busan,” one of last year’s midnight screenings. “It was a major success in France and in the world and in Korea. Look very closely at these two films,’ he said.



Additional films invited to the festival’s main Competition category this year are: “Loveless” by Andrey Zvyagintsev, “Good Time” by Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, “You Were Never Really Here” by Lynne Ramsay, “L’Amant Double” by Francois Ozon, “Jupiter’s Moon” by Kornel Mandruczo, “A Gentle Creature” by Sergei Loznitsa, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” by Yorgos Lanthimos, “Radiance” by Kawase Naomi, “Le Redoutable” by Michel Hazanavicius, “Wonderstruck” by Todd Haynes, “Happy End” by Michael Haneke, “Rodin” by Jacques Doillon, “The Beguiled” by Sofia Coppola, “120 Battements Par Minute” by Robin Campillo, “In the Fade” by Fatih Akin, “Les Fantomes d’Ismael” by Arnaud Desplechin, and “The Myerowitz Stories” by Noah Baumbach.



The Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 17 until 28.



By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)





