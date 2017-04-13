Ancient metal print types not ‘Jeungdogaja’

The Cultural Heritage Administration on Thursday decided not to register “Jeungdogaja” as a national treasure, after examination results confirmed that it could not be the 13th century-made metal print types used to print “Jeungdoga.”





Hwang Kwon-soon, an official from the Cultural Heritage Administration, announces the results of the examination of movable metal types claimed to have been used to print “Jeungdoga.” (Yonhap)