N. Korea may be capable of sarin-loaded missile attack: Japan

The Korea Herald > Business > Automode

[Photo News] Kia releases new Sportage

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-13 15:54
Updated : 2017-04-13 15:54

Kia Motors, South Korea’s second-largest automaker, on Thursday released a style edition trim of the 2018 model-year Sportage SUV with a redesigned interior. The style edition is marked at 26.45 million won ($23,000). (Hyundai Motor Group)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]