[Photo News] Kia releases new Sportage

|Kia Motors, South Korea’s second-largest automaker, on Thursday released a style edition trim of the 2018 model-year Sportage SUV with a redesigned interior. The style edition is marked at 26.45 million won ($23,000). (Hyundai Motor Group)
Published : 2017-04-13 15:54
Updated : 2017-04-13 15:54
