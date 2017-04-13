Samsung recruits ex-CIO of US Department Defense

[THE INVESTOR] Tech giant Samsung Electronics said on April 13 that it has hired former US Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Terry Halvorsen as executive vice president for its mobile business.



“Halvorsen will serve as an advisor to Shin Jong-kyun, CEO of Samsung’ IT and Mobile Communication division,” an industry source said.



The former DoD official, who retired in February this year, used to provide advice and guidance on information technology strategies and policies.



(Terry Halvorsen) Before assuming his role at the DoD in 2015, Halvorsen served as CIO US Department of Navy and deputy commander at the US naval network warfare division. At Samsung, he will likely provide support for expanding its presence in the network security segment in the US and Europe.



Samsung has been attempting to secure partnerships with government and military agencies around the world for mobile security solutions by rolling out a set of security software products, including KNOX. It has supplied its signature Galaxy smartphones fitted with the KNOX security solution to the DoD since 2014.



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)