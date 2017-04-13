Dongbu Daewoo adopts micro bubble washing tech

Air Bubble 4D Micro (Dongbu Daewoo Electronics)

Dongbu Daewoo Electronics has launched a washer that uses a micro bubble washing technology, in a first for the industry, it said Thursday.The South Korean electronics maker, which mainly provides home appliances, said it adopted a technology that uses 0.05 millimeters of micro bubbles that wash laundry with high frequency pressures, improving washing by 11 percent, while using 24 percent less water and 10 percent less detergent.Named Air Bubble 4D Micro, the latest washer also won the first-grade in efficient energy use, as the total amount of electricity consumed during a standard wash stands at 54 watt-hour, about half of the same-class washers of other brands, according to the company.A 15-kilogram model is priced at 600,000 won ($532).“The latest model features outstanding micro bubble technology for pragmatic consumers who pursue higher quality with lower cost,” the company said.Its previous model Air Bubble 4D sold a total of 100,000 units since its launch in 2015.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)