JYJ’s Park Yoo-chun to wed in fall

|Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun (C-Jes Entertainment)
“It’s true that Park Yoo-chun will get married in fall,” a C-Jes Entertainment official told The Korea Herald. “We want to be careful about giving any further details, since Park is currently serving as a public service officer and the bride-to-be is a non-celebrity woman.”
Earlier in the day, local media reports said that Park is to wed a 28-year-old grandaughter of Namyang Dairy Products‘ founder in a private ceremony in September in Seoul.
A report quoted an official from Park’s agency who said, “We checked the fact with Park. It’s all true. He has been in a relationship with her since late 2016.”
Meanwhile, Namyang Dairy Products claims to have no knowledge about the reported wedding plans, according to media reports.
Park is set to be discharged from his mandatory service in late August. In June 2016, the singer-actor was embroiled in a scandal as four women alleged that he sexually assaulted them. The artist was found innocent of all charges in March.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)