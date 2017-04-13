[Election 2017] How will presidential candidates reform chaebol?

The upcoming May 9 presidential election is unusual in the sense that it has been brought forward seven months due to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye for her role in the bribery and influence-peddling scandal involving her long-time friend, presidential aides and business tycoons.
Against this backdrop, the majority of the presidential nominees are vowing to root out the decadesold corruptive ties between chaebol and politics.
Major candidates include front-runner Moon Jae-in of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, Ahn Cheol-soo, who plans to step down as legislator from the centrist People’s Party on Saturday, Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party and Yoo Seung-min of the splinter conservative Bareun Party.
Except Hong, the four major candidates have their own pledges on chaebol reform.
In a question and answer form, The Korea Herald introduces how the major candidates promise to reform chaebol.
Question: What is your view on chaebol and what kind of reform measures do you propose?
Moon:
I will urge them to establish a clean and transparent management structure because numerous corporate crimes such as window dressing, using illicit funds, tax evasion and embezzlement are often committed by family owners of chaebol. I will end the practice of pardoning convicted corporate criminals.
I will impose strict regulations on the top 10 conglomerates that will include limiting their industrial capital from engaging in financial businesses and preventing them from recklessly expanding into sectors that are suited for small firms.
We need to drastically raise the Fair Trade Commission’s authority to have chaebol report their transactions with small- and medium-sized businesses and sub-contractors, so that the fairness of such deals can be permanently surveyed and supervised.
To raise chaebol’s managerial transparency, I will introduce a cumulative voting system which would make it easier for minor shareholders to place candidates of their choice in the board room if they join forces.
I will also seek to raise industrial electricity bills that had been excessively low for conglomerates.
Ahn:
First, I will enhance regulations on chaebol’s holding firms. I will make them select an auditor separately from the board of directors to give more independence to the auditor. I will revise laws to introduce a multiple derivative suit system to allow shareholders of a parent company to file a lawsuit against the management of a subsidiary, so that they can keep chaebol power in check.
I will also push the National Pension Service, which is the largest institutional investor for many conglomerates, to actively exercise their voting rights to guard the minor shareholders against chaebol family’s unjust influence over the company, and restrict an excessive increase in executives’ salaries.
I will introduce more stringent punitive damages for economic crimes committed by conglomerates and restrict chaebol family’s eligibility to become a board member if they have criminal records.
Yoo:
I will stop chaebol family owners from unfairly earning profits through internal business activities among affiliates and I will not pardon convicted corporate criminals.
I will also revise laws to root out chaebol’s abuse of power, as they often put unfair pressure on subcontractors and steal their technologies. I will make them stop their “gapjil,” a coercing behavior towards firms that are less powerful.
Sim:
I vow to introduce a “corporate split ordering system,” as a last resort, to legally coerce a split of affiliates from a business group if the group abuses its market power and commits an illegal business activity.
Hong:
