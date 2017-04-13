Pyongyang readies foreign journalists for ‘big and important event’

(Yonhap)

North Korea on Thursday told foreign journalists staying in the regime to prepare for a “big and important event.”North Korean officials did not specify if the notice was related to the “Day of the Sun” -- the 105th birth anniversary of the communist state’s founding father Kim Il-sung -- which falls on Saturday, or if it was linked to the geopolitical tension involving the North’s continued weapons development.About 200 foreign journalists are in Pyongyang for the Day of the Sun, the state’s biggest national holiday.On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke over the phone for a peaceful resolution to the North Korea problem.In an interview with Fox Business that aired Wednesday, Trump said that the US has powerful armaments and that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “doing the wrong thing” by refusing to give up his nuclear development plans.Experts are predicting the North will attempt another launch of ballistic missiles as a show of force to mark the Day of the Sun.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)