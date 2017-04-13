Seoul shares slightly up in late morning trade

South Korean shares traded slightly higher late Thursday morning as investors still remained cautious in making bets on risky assets.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 3.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,132.05 as of 11:20 a.m.Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 1.09 percent after starting out on a strong note. The company announced earlier in the day that preorders for its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8, have surpassed a whopping 720,000 units in just seven days.SK hynix, a major chipmaker, meanwhile, remained flat. Naver, the top Internet portal operator, added 2.47 percent.The South Korean won was trading at 1,134.89 won against the US dollar, up 6.60 won from Wednesday's close. (Yonhap)