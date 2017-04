(Yonhap)

South Korea's central bank on Thursday revised up its growth outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent for 2017.BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol announced the estimate in a news conference after the BOK Monetary Policy Board kept its policy rate at an all-time low of 1.25 percent in April.The BOK's gross domestic product growth estimate for 2017 is 0.1 percentage point higher than the central bank's estimate released in January. (Yonhap)