‘Train to Busan’ director to start shooting new film

Published : 2017-04-13 14:00
Updated : 2017-04-13 14:00

Casting for “Psychokinesis” (unofficial translation), the latest film by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho, has been completed and shooting will begin Monday, the film’s distributor Next World Entertainment said Thursday.

Shim Eun-kyung (left), Ryu Seung-ryong (NEW)

Ryu Seung-ryong will play an ordinary man who acquires supernatural powers and uses them to help his wife, daughter and neighbors. The actor starred in “The Sound of a Flower” (2015). 

Actress Shim Eun-kyung, who appeared in the opening sequence of “Train to Busan,” will play the daughter, a sprightly character with a strong instinct for survival. Other cast members include Park Jung-min, who was in “Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet” (2016), and Jung Yu-mi, who also starred in “Train to Busan.”

Yeon received global attention last year with the zombie apocalypse thriller flick “Train to Busan,” which follows a motley crew of passengers on a train when a sudden zombie virus outbreak overtakes the country. The film was a box office hit locally and screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

