Korean shares open higher on tech gains

South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday on the back of robust gains in tech firms.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index climbed 4.95 points, or 0.2 percent to 2,133.86 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Most large-cap stocks were mixed across the board, with tech shares leading the gain.



Market behemoth Samsung Electronics added 0.24 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix moved up 0.61 percent. LG Electronics advanced 1.45 percent.



Naver, the top Internet portal operator, was up 1.56 percent while top steelmaker POSCO shed 2.75 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,135.00 won against the US dollar, up. 6.40 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)