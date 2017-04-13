Ex-secretary to Park elected to National Assembly

A former two-term lawmaker close to ousted former President Park Geun-hye was elected to the National Assembly in Wednesday's by-elections that also determined the new heads of three municipalities.
Kim Jae-won of the Liberty Korea Party won the only parliamentary seat up for grabs in the by-elections after getting some 48 percent of the votes cast in the electoral district covering the North Gyeongsang Province city of Sangju and three nearby towns.
|(Yonhap)
Kim, 52, served two terms as a lawmaker in the 17th and 19th national assemblies. He also served as senior secretary for political affairs last year to then-President Park. Park was impeached and ultimately removed from office last month for corruption.
In other elections, Oh Soo-bong of the Democratic Party was elected mayor of Hanam, a city just outside Seoul, while Kim Jong-chun of the Liberty Korea Party won the mayorship of the city of Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, and independent Na Yong-chan was elected head of Goesan County in North Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)