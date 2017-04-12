Trump discusses North Korean 'menace' with Xi

President Donald Trump says he's had "a very good call" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping dealing with what Trump calls "the menace of North Korea."



Trump tweets that he spoke with Xi on Tuesday night.



And Trump says in an interview with Fox Business News that solving the standoff with North Korea isn't "as simple as people would think."





(AP-Yonhap)

Trump says China's long history with North Korea complicates China's ability to crack down on the North's nuclear program.Trump and Xi recently held talks at Trump's estate in Florida. Trump says he made a deal with Xi that China will get a much better trade ties with the United States if Beijing helps to disarm North Korea. (AFP)