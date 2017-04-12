[Graphic News] China remains world's biggest executioner

China executed more people in 2016 than all other nations combined, Amnesty International said, even as worldwide total executions decreased overall.The human rights organization estimates the Asian giant alone killed “thousands” of people, a figure based on examinations of court records and news reports.All other countries combined executed at least 1,032 people last year -- a decline of 37 percent compared to 2015. Of those, 87 percent took place in just four countries -- Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Pakistan.Amnesty’s report found that hundreds of death sentences, including cases involving foreign nationals, had been omitted from China’s public database of court verdicts, suggesting a concerted effort to hide the extent of the country‘s executions.