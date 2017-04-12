Moon Chae-won files suit against online commenter posing as boyfriend

Actress Moon Chae-won (Namoo Actors)

Moon Chae-won will be taking legal action against an online commenter who falsely claimed to be the actress’ boyfriend, Moon’s agency Namoo Actors announced Wednesday.“We filed a complaint with the Gangnam Police Station on Tuesday afternoon,” said the agency in a statement. “We have in the past posted warnings against the overly rash actions of the online commenter posing as (Moon’s) boyfriend. But (the commenter) continued his postings. We have confirmed that he has defamed the actress,” it said.The commenter has been posting sexual insults against the actress, according to Namoo Actors. The agency posted a warning against the commenter last Wednesday.